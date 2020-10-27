SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Truist

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Truist from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.88.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $289.94 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,930.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,051. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

