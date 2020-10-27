Wayfair (W) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W stock opened at $271.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $349.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.92 and its 200-day moving average is $226.53.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total value of $87,173,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 646,299 shares of company stock valued at $193,071,214. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on W. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.15.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

