Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.21.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.