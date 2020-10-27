Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Barclays

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Shares of VRTS opened at $173.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $180.89.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

