American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEP. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.19.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $93.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.12. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

