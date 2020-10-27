Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,700.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,494.32.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,207.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,171.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,866.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

