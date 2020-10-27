Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.55.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

