Mizuho Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.21.

NYSE:ALV opened at $82.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.94. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after buying an additional 1,513,746 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 108.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after buying an additional 877,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 454.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 474,721 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,534,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

