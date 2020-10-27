NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 116,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BYLD opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

