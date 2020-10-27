1,931 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,452,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,306,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,889,000 after acquiring an additional 74,525 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,380,000.

Proto Labs stock opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.48. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

