NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWEN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

