NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 19.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 12.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NYSE ET opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

