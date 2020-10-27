1,742 Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 81.8% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 127.7% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.47. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.