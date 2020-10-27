NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.94.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.30. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

