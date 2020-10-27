NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $261,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,582,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Linde by 9.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 371,462 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Linde by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,573,000 after buying an additional 308,331 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,676,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,018,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,240,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,284,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.72.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $227.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.72. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

