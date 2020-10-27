Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 133.84, a quick ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 560.80%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.