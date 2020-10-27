eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,063 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of eBay by 13.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after acquiring an additional 211,194 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upped their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

