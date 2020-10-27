NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Waste Management by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 81,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in Waste Management by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $27,975,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

WM opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.43.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

