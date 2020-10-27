NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $265,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,756,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $138.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day moving average is $126.12. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $156.00.

