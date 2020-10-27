NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 49.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 41.8% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $770.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 133.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $777.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $730.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.40.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

