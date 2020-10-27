Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $26,306,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amedisys by 42.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $9,616,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 8.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $252.72 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $173,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,130. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

