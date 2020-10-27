2,877 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 158.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,686,000 after purchasing an additional 365,689 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,996,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,013,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $24,037,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $15,132,000.

Shares of VGLT opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

