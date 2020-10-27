NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

