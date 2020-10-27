NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,481,000 after acquiring an additional 302,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 511,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 725.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Waste Management by 15.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 123,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

WM opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.43.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

