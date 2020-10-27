NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 415 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $1,072,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,197.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $23,209,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $105.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

