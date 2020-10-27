Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after buying an additional 292,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,776,000 after buying an additional 133,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after buying an additional 682,256 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

