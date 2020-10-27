NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $291,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

