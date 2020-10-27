NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $293,000 Investment in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,544,000 after buying an additional 72,564 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,981,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,471.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 83,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,648,000 after buying an additional 80,359 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $313.40 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $332.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.27.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

