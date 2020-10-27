Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 136%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

VAC stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,022,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 232,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 151,869 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 146,170 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,533,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 87,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

