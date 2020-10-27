-$0.07 EPS Expected for ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). ChampionX reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE:CHX opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 851.00 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $60,563,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $34,932,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.