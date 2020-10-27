Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $247.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $247.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. B.Riley Securit restated a buy rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. 140166 began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.19.

SEDG stock opened at $273.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $317.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.26.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after purchasing an additional 241,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,837,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

