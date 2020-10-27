Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.