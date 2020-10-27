Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.
Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
