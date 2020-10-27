HC Wainwright Boosts Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $130.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPTX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $93.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 138.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,254.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

