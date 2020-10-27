HC Wainwright Boosts Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $130.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPTX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.57.
Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $93.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 138.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,254.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
