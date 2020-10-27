AeroVironment’s (AVAV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.