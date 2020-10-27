American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of AMWD opened at $83.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.43. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.