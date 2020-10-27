Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cascades has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CADNF opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.