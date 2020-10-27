Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPTX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $93.64 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

