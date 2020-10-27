Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRHLF shares. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.