Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Smart Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Smart Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. Smart Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.77 million, a P/E ratio of -356.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Smart Global’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Smart Global by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 119,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

