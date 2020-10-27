Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.75.

SDGR stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 474,453 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $26,868,273.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $8,915,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,513,769 shares of company stock worth $384,529,597.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

