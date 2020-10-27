NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $83,961.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

