Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSBI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $338.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

