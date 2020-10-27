Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Westrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Westrock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE WRK opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.38. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Westrock by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

