Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CD opened at $13.63 on Monday. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chindata Group stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Chindata Group makes up about 1.2% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Chindata Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

