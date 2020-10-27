Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 84,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 536,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 67.2% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 612,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 246,050 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

