China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CHFFF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, leachate treatment, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.