China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS CHFFF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, leachate treatment, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chindata Group Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Chindata Group Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Boot Barn Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Boot Barn Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
China Everbright Environment Group Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
China Everbright Environment Group Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc.
NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc.
5,017 Shares in The Unilever Group Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc
5,017 Shares in The Unilever Group Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc
NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report