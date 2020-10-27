NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 750,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 125.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $145,561,000 after buying an additional 613,719 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,727,198. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

