5,017 Shares in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.03%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.