NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $54.07.

See Also: Cost of Debt

