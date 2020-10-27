NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $54.07.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chindata Group Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Chindata Group Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Boot Barn Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Boot Barn Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
China Everbright Environment Group Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
China Everbright Environment Group Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc.
NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc.
5,017 Shares in The Unilever Group Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc
5,017 Shares in The Unilever Group Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc
NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report