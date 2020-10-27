NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 279 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Etsy by 105.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.24. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 114.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.